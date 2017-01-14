Care & Comfort and their staff support the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard

Dover Foxcroft – Care & Comfort and the employees of their Dover-Foxcroft Branch recently presented a gift to the Dover Area Food Cupboard, an organization which offers bi-monthly distributions of food to qualifying individuals in Dover-Foxcroft, Sebec, Sangerville, Atkinson, Garland, and Bowerbank.

Mike Stair, Care & Comfort’s COO, presented the check to Karen King, DFAFC’s Operations Manager, during a holiday appreciation luncheon for employees of their Dover Branch.

“Far too many families in the Piscataquis Region struggle with difficult choices as they look for ways to make ends meet. With high unemployment and the rising costs of most everything, some of our neighbors are having a tough time heating their homes, taking care of their health and putting food on the table,” remarked Stair. “There simply is not enough money to spread around for more than 2900 people who face food insecurity in this area. Hunger is not a new problem, but sadly it is a growing one. Care & Comfort and our employees are committed to our local communities and are pleased to support the Dover Area Food Cupboard’s mission once again. We know our gift will help this dedicated organization strengthen the quality of life for many by providing them with basic food necessities.”

Since 1991 Care & Comfort has provided home healthcare and behavioral healthcare services throughout the State. During each of these 25 years caring for their communities by giving and volunteering have been central characteristics of the agency’s culture. This gift was made possible through The Jeans Fund, an ongoing collaborative fundraising effort between Care & Comfort and their employees. Every Friday is Jean Day, and staff may leave their usual work attire at home and wear jeans for a donation. The agency then matches every dollar raised, and the employees of each branch select their local beneficiaries semi-annually.

“We just concluded the time of year when the holiday spirit unites and brings out the best in us, we’re inspired to help our neighbors a little more than usual, said Susan D. Giguere Care & Comfort’s Founder and CEO. “I learned a long time ago not to make New Year’s resolutions unless you are committed to them, and I made one for 2017 – I will do what I can for those facing hunger in our communities! I hope you will join me; our neighbors need our support during every season.”

For more information about Care & Comfort visit www.careandcomfort.com

For more information about Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard visit https://www.facebook.com/DFAreaFoodCupboard/

About Care & Comfort

One of Maine’s largest Home Healthcare and Behavioral Healthcare service agencies, Care & Comfort, headquartered in Waterville with 5 offices and over 500 employees statewide, provides a broad range of critical home and community based services to families throughout thirteen Maine counties. Care & Comfort’s mission is to provide quality home healthcare and behavioral healthcare services by skilled, compassionate professionals, and to meet and exceed nationally recognized standards of care while serving as a reputable health care resource for the community at large.

