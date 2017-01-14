Care & Comfort and their Bangor Staff support Meals on Wheels

Care & Comfort and the employees of their Bangor Branch recently presented a gift to the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.

Since 1991 Care & Comfort has provided home healthcare and behavioral healthcare services throughout the State. For each of these 25 years caring for their communities by giving and volunteering have been central characteristics of the agency’s culture. This gift was made possible through The Jeans Fund, an ongoing collaborative fundraising effort between Care & Comfort and their employees. Every Friday is Jean Day, and staff may leave their usual work attire at home and wear jeans for a donation. The agency then matches every dollar raised, and the employees of each branch select their local beneficiaries semi-annually.

“Choosing to partner with Meals on Wheels was an easy decision as their reputation to better lives for the elderly is well known and respected,” said Susan D. Giguere, the agency’s Founder and CEO. “For many persons 60 and over who cannot leave their homes and are unable to prepare meals the sound of a gentle knock on their door often means a volunteer with a smile and friendly greeting has brought a delicious, healthy lunch.”

Mike Stair, Care & Comfort’s COO, presented the check to Robert Crone, EAAA’s Director of Nutrition Services during their Bangor Branch’s Annual Employee Holiday Appreciation Luncheon.

“Our Home Healthcare Division provides services for the elderly and disabled so they can maintain independent, dignified lifestyles in the comfort of their own home safely for as long as possible,” said Stair. “We are pleased to support the Meals on Wheels program whose mission in many ways mirrors ours. I am thrilled our staff chose to support this outstanding organization which provides warm, nutritious food, the most basic of needs, for homebound seniors in our community.”

For more information about Care & Comfort visit: www.careandcomfort.com

For more information about EAAA Meals on Wheels visit: www.eaaa.org

About Care & Comfort

One of Maine’s largest Home Healthcare and Behavioral Healthcare service agencies, Care & Comfort, headquartered in Waterville with 5 offices and over 500 employees statewide, provides a broad range of critical home and community based services to families throughout thirteen Maine counties. Care & Comfort’s mission is to provide quality home healthcare and behavioral healthcare services by skilled, compassionate professionals, and to meet and exceed nationally recognized standards of care while serving as a reputable health care resource for the community at large. Web site: www.careandcomfort.com Phone 1-207-872-5300.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →