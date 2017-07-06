Care about Penobscot Bay? Be a Kayaktivist! Saturday noon at the Rockland Breakwater

Do you love Maine’s biggest bay?

Take part in Friends of Penobscot Bay’s Summer Fall 2017 paddling initiatives.

* COMING UP SATURDAY JULY 8TH noon at the Rockland Breakwater Hosted by Midcoast Maine Indivisible is hosting the event at Mary Reade Park at the entryway to the breakwater Be there on foot or on the way on the water against global warming and in oppo to the Trump gutting of EPA and other nature-protecting agencies. Shuttles to the event from the parking lot near Staples in the Hannaford shop center More info: look up midcoast Maine Indivisible on facebook.

ONGOING:

* Join our on-the-water presence at shoreside events & demos around Penobscot Bay

* Collect water samples from the bay’s plumes and above submerged outfalls.

* Gather sediment samples from suspect bayfloors

* Document the bay’s shallow underwater viewshed & habitats with towable videocams

* More!

Interested? Contact us today

Call or text 207-593-2744.office phone 691-7485

Email coastwatch@gmail.com

facebook.com/penobscotbay * twitter.com/penobscotbay

Penobscot Bay needs YOU.

