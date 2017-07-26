Saturday, July 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: The Madawaska Safety Complex, 428 Main Street, Madawaska, Maine
For more information: 2077286357
The Madawaska Public Safety Departments will be hosting a Car Seat Check Event on July 29th from 9am to 1pm. Event is free, and does not require appointments to be made. Hot dog roast during the event is sponsored by Madawaska Shop N Save.
Car seat safety checks instill the best practice recommendations for : rear/forward facing car seats, booster seats, belt positioning devices and the 5-step seat belt fit test to know if a child is ready to be using a seat belt only. Child safety seat checks supply parents and caregivers with education and hands-on assistance with the proper use of child restraint systems and seat belts.
This event is not only for parents of newborns and infants, but for toddlers and children of all ages to insure continuance of vehicle safety.
For more information call the Madawaska Police Department and ask to speak with Chief Ross M. Dubois at 728-6356.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →