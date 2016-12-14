Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street , Unity, Maine (ME) For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/capitol-city-improv-comedy

Capitol City Improv will have your sides in stiches, and maybe have you onstage! A wild time is in store for all attendees!

They have been described as “the best improv company I have ever seen” and ” Highly Recommend! (We) were laughing so hard (we) had tears from the kind, honest, and clean family- friendly performance that included many of our colleagues as “\’helpers.’ A pleasure to work with the team and we will be keeping them on our list of folks to invite back for future performances!”

Dennis Price, the founder of Capital City Improv, studied and performed improvisation in Chicago with The Second City and IO Theater(formerly ImprovOlympic). Since coming to Maine in 1998, Dennis has worked as an actor, performer, improviser, teacher, and director. He worked with the Theater at Monmouth for 12 years, and he was also seen at the Penobscot Theater in Bangor and The Public Theater in Lewiston. During the summer, he performs with ImprovAcadia in Bar Harbor.

Alcohol will be sold at this event.

TICKETS: $15

