Outdoors

Canoe and Kayak Whitewater Racing Outfitting Workshop slated at Epic Sports

Posted March 09, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Epic Sports, 6 Central St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR — MaKCRO, the Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization, and Epic Sports will hold a “Canoe and Kayak Whitewater Racing Outfitting Workshop” 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Epic Sports, 6 Central St. Slideshow presentation at 2 p.m. Topics include outfitting your watercraft for safety and performance; dressing for safety and comfort; whitewater racing in Maine and New England; and local, state and regional paddling organizations. For information, contact Eric Gallandt at 356-5279 or eric.gallandt@gmail.com; or Brad Ryder, 941-5670 or info@epicsportsgear.com .

