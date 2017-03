Canine Good Citizen Training

Thursdays, March 23—April 27, 6:30 PM

The Canine Good Citizen (CGC) program helps pet owners feel confident that their dog is trained well enough to accompany them out in public. A 6-week class at the Lincoln Home focuses on the 10 requirements for passing the AKC CGC test. Fee $80. To register call 564-1363.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →