Canine Good Citizen classes

Canine Good Citizen (CGC) is a certification program developed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) that is designed to reward dogs who have good manners at home and in the community. The CGC Program is open to mixed breed and purebred dogs, and stresses responsible pet ownership for owners and basic good manners for dogs.

This 6 week class offered by Spectrum Generations and Professional Dog Trainer Jean Conte in partnership with the Lincoln Home will prepare human and canine students for the optional Canine Good Citizen test. Classes meet for 1 hour each week at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road in Newcastle beginning on October 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The course covers in detail each of the 10 items included on the CGC test:

• Accepting a friendly stranger

• Sitting politely for petting

• Appearance and grooming

• Out for a walk (walking on a loose lead)

• Walking through a crowd

• Sit and down on command and Staying in place

• Coming when called

• Reaction to another dog

• Reaction to distraction

• Supervised separation

According to the AKC “The CGC Program is designed to reward dogs who have good manners at home and in the community. The Canine Good Citizen Program is a two-part program that stresses responsible pet ownership for owners and basic good manners for dogs. All dogs who pass the 10-step CGC test may receive a certificate from the American Kennel Club.

Many dog owners choose Canine Good Citizen training as the first step in training their dogs. The Canine Good Citizen Program lays the foundation for other AKC activities such as obedience, agility, tracking, and performance events. As you work with your dog to teach the CGC skills, you’ll discover the many benefits and joys of training your dog. Training will enhance the bond between you and your dog. Dogs who have a solid obedience education are a joy to live with-they respond well to household routines, have good manners in

the presence of people and other dogs, and they fully enjoy the company of the owner who took the time to provide training, intellectual stimulation, and a high quality life”.

Please note that testing is not included in the class and must be registered for separately. Participant Fee $80. Minimum class size 5 participants. To register call 563-1363.

