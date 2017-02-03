Canine Cabin Fever: Enrichment Games and Activities to Get Your Dog through Winter

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Seeing extra destruction with your new puppy inside all day? Too cold to take a walk but still need something to tire out your stir-crazy lab? Being cooped up inside due to the cold is no fun for humans, so imagine how difficult it is for your dog! Join us for this presentation where we’ll equip you with all the tools needed to have a fun, guilt-free winter with your pup. These activities will help keep your dog alert and mentally active all season long while strengthening your relationship and getting rid of unwanted behaviors!

This is a FREE seminar but also a fundraiser to sustain a pet food pantry at the Tree of Life food pantry, located in Blue Hill. Donations of cash or pet food will be collected at the door from anyone who would like to contribute.

Whitney Thurston is a local dog trainer and owner of Salty Dogs Obedience & Adventure. Whitney specializes in working with fearful and reactive dogs, and is very passionate about building a community on the peninsula of well behaved, socialized dogs, and educated, empowered owners.

This human-only event (no dogs please—they already know this subject material!) is sponsored by the library. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →