Candlemas Choral Evensong

By stjohnsbangor
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 12:51 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-0156; stjohnsbangor.org

Candlemas Choral Evensong – Sunday, February 5, 4:00 pm – Candlemas is one of the traditional names for the Feast of the Presentation of Christ in the Temple.

The St. John’s Choir will sing a setting of the Magnificat and Nunc dimittis by C.V. Stanford in A, as well as the first movement of Bach’s Cantata 125 – Mit Fried und Freud [With peace and joy I depart] – based on the Nunc dimittis.

A traditional part of Candlemas services is the blessing of candles. People are welcome to bring candles from home to be blessed during the service. The offering at Evensong is designated as a part of the church’s outreach efforts to go to Penquis Community Action Fund for Heating and Fuel Assistance.

