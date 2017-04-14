Candlelit Baroque

By Monica Kelly,
Friday, July 28, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/candlelit-baroque-3/

GEOFF NUTTALL, violin

SARAH GLENN, violin

NATHAN SCHRAM, viola

CHIRSTOPHER COSTANZA, cello

NATE MARTIN, double bass

JAMES AUSTIN SMITH, oboe

PEDJA MUZIJEVIC, harpsichord

One of the most popular summer performances, our baroque concert this year features an ensemble of acclaimed musicians playing sumptuous repertoire. The program is anchored by VIVALDI’s Oboe Concerto in D Minor, RV 454 played by James Austin Smith, widely praised for his “virtuosic”, “dazzling” and “brilliant” performances (The New York Times).

Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25

