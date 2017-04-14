Friday, July 28, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/candlelit-baroque-3/
GEOFF NUTTALL, violin
SARAH GLENN, violin
NATHAN SCHRAM, viola
CHIRSTOPHER COSTANZA, cello
NATE MARTIN, double bass
JAMES AUSTIN SMITH, oboe
PEDJA MUZIJEVIC, harpsichord
One of the most popular summer performances, our baroque concert this year features an ensemble of acclaimed musicians playing sumptuous repertoire. The program is anchored by VIVALDI’s Oboe Concerto in D Minor, RV 454 played by James Austin Smith, widely praised for his “virtuosic”, “dazzling” and “brilliant” performances (The New York Times).
Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25
