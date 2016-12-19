Community

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

By perham a,msden
Posted Dec. 19, 2016, at 2:51 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

A reading by Rev. Mark Doty of the “Gifts of the Magi” by O.Henry will be featured at the Candlelight Christmas Eve service at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 pm. Kathy Jellison, organist, will be playing Christmas music on the Hook organ and directing the Adult Choir in carol singing. The program closes with the singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight.

