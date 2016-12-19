Community

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

By Rev. Tim Hall, Pastor and Teacher
Posted Dec. 19, 2016, at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-9486; tcpoc.org

The public is warmly invited to the Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. This is a family-friendly service of music, word, and light, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 24th. The traditional Christmas story is surrounded with carols, special music, and the sharing of candlelight. Everyone is always welcome at the “Main Street Church.” Find out more at www.tcpoc.org

