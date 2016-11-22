Candlelight Christmas buffet at Jonesport church

Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 5:17 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Community of Christ Church, 152 Main St., Jonesport, Maine

JONESPORT, Maine — The annual Candlelight Christmas Buffet will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Community of Christ Church, 152 Main St.

The menu will include roast pork, seafood bounty,Chinese chicken casserole, twice-baked potatoes, veggies, homemade bread, gelatin salads, homemade pies. Hors d’oeuvres and hot wassail at 5:30 p.m in the foyer.

Advance tickets for $20 available at Hamilton Marine and former Church’s True Value.

