Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Candidate Meet and Greet with Emily Cain and Jim Davitt, pin Show Map 106 Western Ave, Hampden, ME 04444-1436, United States, Hampden, Maine For more information: facebook.com/events/1746758742252201/

Please join The Hampden, Winterport, and Newburgh Democrats along with Representative Jim Davitt to welcome and meet with Emily Cain. The candidate for Maine’s Second Congressional District and Maine’s next house represenative for CD2!

Light refreshments will be served. Absentee ballot request forms will be made available to the public at the event.

$5 check donations for local candidates are allowed for those wishing to donate to clean election candidates of their choice.

Entrance is free and open to the public.

