CANCER FUNDRAISER for Gerry Plamondon, January 20 at Belfast Area High School

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Belfast Area High School, 98 Waldo Avenue, Belfast, ME For more information: 2075894141; facebook.com/events/259841447786163/

“Joy to be Bald” will host a fundraiser for Gerry & Bill Plamondon on Monday, February 20, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at Belfast Area High School. Gerry Plamondon has a very aggressive form of throat cancer. After numerous tests and surgeries, the medical profession is confounded with the stubbornness of the cancer. A last resort is radiation therapy, but the side effects may be blindness or loss of speech.

Bill and Gerry have been a team for almost 60 years, starting shortly after Bill left the service. They have done everything together all their lives. They have been self-employed and dependent on no one except each other. The insurance costs, travel, loss of work, specialist fees, etc. have strangled their ability to live with dignity. With the added fear created by the cancer and its treatment, their future looks bleak as the bill collectors start howling. Bill and Gerry are the principles of Bill’s Burner Service. Many in the Waldo County area have benefited from their tireless service to the community.

Joy to be Bald is a group of committed volunteers based in Liberty. What began in 2010 as a dare between Café owner, Lori Mayer, and a patron who offered to donate money to a mutual friend if Mayer agreed to shave her head; has grown into an annual event to offer financial assistance to local people battling cancer. The annual event still bears the name of the original recipient and dear friend, Joy Mehuren, who succumbed in Lung Cancer in 2011.

Lori Mayer can be reached at Lori’s Café, 504 Belfast-Augusta Road in Liberty, via telephone at 207-589-4141 or email lorim63@live.com. Further information on the event can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/joytobebald.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →