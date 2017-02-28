Canadian Folk Legend Lennie Gallant Performs at 58 Main, Bangor

Saturday, March 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-5205; necelticarts.com/

New England Celtic Arts will present Prince Edward Island and Canadian Folk legend, Lennie Gallant, at Bangor Celtic Crossroads Concerts at 58 Main Street Bangor on Saturday March 11. Curtain is at 7:00 pm.

A native of the Acadian village of Rustico, PEI, Lennie Gallant has recorded eleven albums (nine mostly in English and two in French), which have won him a host of awards and nominations from the JUNOs, the 2017 East Coast Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” nomination, and Les Prix Eloizes. He was recently honored with a Canadian Folk Music Award for the year 2015 for his recording Live Acoustic at The Carleton. His album, “When We Get There” was nominated for a Juno Award and went to the International Space Station aboard Shuttle Endeavor with Canadian astronaut Julie Payette.

Over 30 artists have recorded his songs, including Measha Bruggergosman, Ode de L’Acadie, The Rankins, and Jimmy Buffet and his songs have appeared in feature films, television series, and numerous theatrical productions. Lennie has recently wrapped up the second season of his runaway multimedia hit musical, “Searching For Abegweit -The Island Songs & Stories of Lennie Gallant”, which ran for over 85 sold out shows in Charlottetown. He has just released a new double CD of 22 songs from that production, and many of the show’s visual images appear in the book, “Peter’s Dream”, a collaboration with sibling visual artist Karen Gallant that showcases 52 of her paintings paired up with his songs.

A recipient of the Order of Canada, Lennie is an international touring artist who has represented Canada on songwriter events in Nashville, London and Texas, entertained our troops in Kandahar, performed at Canada Day events in Washington and London, and on the world stage at the Winter Olympics.

The Bangor Celtic Crossroads show is at 58 Main Street Bangor, tickets are $25.00 by cash or check at the door. Reservations are highly suggested, as space is limited, by calling. 207-947-5205.

