Can You Use a Coin to Make a Moon? Generation//Regeneration

By Nancy Walker
Posted March 31, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 9, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, April 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Zand Head Gallery, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

Can You Use a Coin to Make a Moon?

Generation//Regeneration

Zand Head Gallery at Maine College of Art

April 7 – April 13

The relationship between artists living at The Cedars Retirement Community and socially engaged artists from MECA, is a collaboration between generations centered on the theme of sharing history, making, and ideas central to human connection. Using printmaking as a medium, open-ended projects led to conversations that became as much a part of the art as the objects that were created.

