Can We Break the Chains of Materialsim?

Thursday, June 15, 2017 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-947-7421; CHRISTIANSCIENCEBANGORME.COM/
A Lecture by John Tyler, CSB
Can We Break the Chains of Materialism? Exploring How Prayer Brings Freedom
on Thursday, June 15, 2017
at noon in the Crofutt Community Room
at the Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street
Bangor, Maine.
This lecture uses scenes (very short clips) from the film “Matrix”. These scenes illustrate in a few brief moments concepts otherwise difficult to communicate even in a much longer time period. They bring home the idea that our concept of matter is one we are programmed to accept as true.
You are invited to bring your own lunch. The talk will begin at 12:15 PM.
Mr. Tyler is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. He is a long-time activist for civil rights, has degrees from both Princeton University and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques, Paris, and taught political science at Princeton and the University of Pittsburgh, before becoming a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing. He now travels internationally speaking about the power of prayer to bring peace, health and healing in people’s lives.
This lecture is sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Bangor, ME
207-947-7421 for more information
http://www.christiansciencebangorme.com/
