Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races

By Beurmond Banville
Posted Feb. 28, 2017, at 11:43 a.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races, Main Street, Fort Kent , Maine

For more information: 2-7-543-7515; CanAmCrown.net

The Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races will have their 25th anniversary races Saturday, March 4, 2017 starting on Main Street at 8 a.m. Mushers compete in three races; 30 miles, 100 miles and the classic 250-mile race. The 30 and 100 mushers finish at the Lonesome Pine Ski Lodge on Saturday. The 250-mile msuhers run through the weekend with winners starting to come in the early morning hours of Monday, March 6. They compete for cash prizes totaling $43,000. An Award Brunch is held at 9 a.m. Sunday March 5, for the 30 and 100-mile fisnishers and a Grand Banquet is held for the 250-mile race at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Fort Kent Knights of Columbus Hall.

