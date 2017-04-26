Outdoors

Camp Pondicherry Alumni Reunion

Camp Pondicherry Chalet
Stephanie Emery | BDN
Camp Pondicherry Chalet
By Stephanie Emery
Posted April 26, 2017, at 8:29 a.m.

Friday, May 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Camp Pondicherry, 85 Camp Pondichery Rd, Bridgton, Maine

The Annual Camp Pondicherry Alumni Reunion is May 19-21, 2017. If you were a camper or counselor at Pondi, join us for the weekend, a day, or even just a few hours! We would love to see you! We will be based at the Pondi Chalet and will have access to a unit for campfires and tent camping if you wish. Activities will include singing, a potluck dinner, campfires, hiking, sharing memories, and planning for the upcoming 50th Anniversary. $30 for the weekend or $10 a day. Questions? You can email pondialumni@gmail.com

This post was contributed by a community member.

