Camp Forest offers the Junior Maine Guide Program:

Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Camp Forest, 84 Payson Road, Brooks, Maine
For more information: 2079308012
“A life-changing youth program teaching enjoyable and healthy outdoor experiences, while fostering personal development…
The Junior Maine Guide Program is a uniquely Maine and legendary wilderness camping skills program designed to foster rewarding, enjoyable and healthy outdoor living experiences for youth ages 9 – 18. Its progressive curriculum of 15+ skillsets is aimed at not only teaching campers to be self-reliant but to cultivate their respect for the environment.
JMGs learn how to take a leading role in safe, fun and leave-no-trace trip planning, and master such skills as: axemanship, canoeing, shelter and fire building, map making and identification skills, equipment planning, food preparation, first aid, tree identification, wilderness regulations and more.” https://juniormaineguides.org/
Camp Forest, a project of the nonprofit Expanding Opportunities, in Brooks, Maine offers training for the Junior Maine Guide program every camping week but will focus on this program July 17 – 21. A camper 9 – 17 can work on the skills necessary to earn Junior Maine Woodsman and Maine Woodsman as well as 14-18 years old can prepare for the TESTING week July 24-28 for Junior Maine Guide.
Come learn from Adam Stone, a registered Maine Guide. Register on line at www.campforestmaine.com or by phone at 207-930-8012
