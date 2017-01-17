Camden Winterfest to offer family activities Feb. 4-12

CAMDEN, Maine – Camden Winterfest, the weeklong celebration leading up to the U.S. National Toboggan Championships, will be held Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 4-12, at the Amphitheatre, Harbor Park and Village Green in Camden, then continue through the Toboggan Nationals the following weekend at the Camden Snow Bowl.

The opening weekend kicks off with community-wide festivities including the Maine State Snow Sculpting Championships on the Village Green, CamJam (a freesyle ski and snowboard competition) at Harbor Park, a Community Ice Festival at the Amphitheatre and a Winter Health Fair at Camden Whole Health.

Family fun will take place through the week with evening events for the whole family. A screening of the movie “Narnia” will take place Feb. 7, at the Camden Public Library, and the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will return Feb. 8, to the Camden Opera House for a puppet show for children of all ages.

To really get the party started, CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band will be playing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Camden Opera House, and the Downtown Dance featuring Mid Life Crisis will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 16 Bay View Hotel. Visit www.camdenwinterfest.com to purchase tickets.

The first day of the U.S. Toboggan Nationals is Friday, Feb. 10, and it continues through Sunday, Feb. 12. Also on Feb. 10 are the Snow Plow Parade at 6 p.m. through downtown Camden, and the Banff Film Festival at 7 p.m. at CHRHS.

Another highlight of the celebration, the annual West Bay Rotary Chili Challenge is taking place 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, location to be announced.

Winterfest would like to thank all of our sponsors including Gold Sponsors – Camden National Bank and Sea Dog Brewing Company, Silver Sponsors – Bay View Collection, Broadreach Public Relations, Pen Bay Pilot and Adventure Advertising, Bronze Sponsors – Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce and Journey’s End Marina, Copper Sponsor – Spouter Inn Bed & Breakfast and Giveaway Sponsor – Avis/Budget Rental.

A full schedule of Winterfest events and more information can be found at www.camdenwinterfest.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →