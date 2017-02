Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Friday, September 1, 2017

12:00PM-2:00PM and 2:30pm-4:30pm

Let us carry you back to the golden age of tall-ship sailing as we sail among the entire windjammer fleet entering Camden for Windjammer Weekend. BYOB

