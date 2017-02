Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Join us as we lead the parade and sail through Camden Harbor for the crowds of onlookers ashore during the 20th annual parade of sail.

