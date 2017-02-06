Camden Windjammer Festival Fireworks Sail aboard the Schooner Olad

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Friday, September 1, 2017 –

7:15pm to 9:15pm

Watch the sun go down behind the mountains of Camden Hills State Park; then turn seaward and watch from the decks of the Schooner Olad as we celebrate our Camden Windjammer Festival with fantastic fireworks over Maine’s most beautiful harbor. BYOB

