Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/camden-philosophical-society-3/
We’ll explore the possibility of establishing a firm grounding for an ethics of environmental responsibility. The discussion will be based on German-American philosopher Hans Jonas’s ‘The Imperative of Responsibility: In Search of an Ethics for the Technological Age.’ All are welcome.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →