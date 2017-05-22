Camden Philosophical Society

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted May 22, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/camden-philosophical-society-3/

We’ll explore the possibility of establishing a firm grounding for an ethics of environmental responsibility. The discussion will be based on German-American philosopher Hans Jonas’s ‘The Imperative of Responsibility: In Search of an Ethics for the Technological Age.’ All are welcome.

