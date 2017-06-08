Camden National Bank to award $20,000 to Maine nonprofits through Leaders & Luminaries Awards

Nominate a nonprofit board member for outstanding leadership through September 2017

CAMDEN, Maine, June 8, 2017 – Camden National Bank Camden National Bank announced this week they will award a total of $20,000 to five Maine-based nonprofits through their annual Leaders & Luminaries Awards. As part of this initiative, the Bank proudly recognizes the importance and impact of nonprofit board members who dedicate themselves to making their nonprofit organization stronger through strategic leadership. Since the inception of the program in 2011, $85,000 has been awarded to nonprofit organizations throughout the state of Maine.

“With more than 4,000 nonprofits in Maine, it’s important to us to recognize the impact of local leaders who dedicate themselves to making the nonprofit community stronger and healthier,” said Greg Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Bank. “Every year, it’s inspirational to hear the stories and successes of this devoted group.”

Camden National Bank invites any Maine-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to nominate a current board member who has demonstrated passion, innovation and ingenuity in board governance that has led to the organization’s growth, successful transition or financial stability. One top Leaders & Luminaries winner will receive $10,000 for his or her nonprofit organization and four finalists will receive a $2,500 donation for their respective nonprofit organization.

An independent selection committee, appointed by Camden National Bank, will select the five winners and they will be announced at the Leaders & Luminaries Awards ceremony in conjunction with the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) Focus on Board Innovation event in November 2017. For complete details and entry information, visit www.camdennational.com/leadersandluminaries.

The Leaders & Luminaries Awards are made possible by Camden National Bank, through The Bank of Maine Foundation. In October 2015, Camden National Bank acquired The Bank of Maine in order to better serve customers through a wider range of financial products and services while still remaining an important member of the communities we serve.

About Camden National Bank

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), founded in 1875 and headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $3.9 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complimented by 24/7 live phone support. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

