Camden National Bank Names Nicole Gogan to Treasury Management Team

Camden, Maine, June 5, 2017 – Camden National Bank welcomes Nicole Gogan as Assistant Vice President, Treasury Management Sales Advisor & Government Banking to its growing treasury management team. Gogan will work with commercial, nonprofit and municipal clients located throughout the Bangor, Downeast and Midcoast Regions, providing guidance on cash flow management, reducing payment costs and creating anti-fraud plans with our suite of products.

Previously, Nicole served as the Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Brewer for over half a decade. In her role, Gogan formulated and implemented marketing and business attraction strategies in cooperation with other economic development interests within the community to promote the City of Brewer. Nicole began her career in retail banking at Bath Savings Institution as a teller and worked her way up to Training Center Supervisor prior to serving as adjunct faculty at the Maine Business School, University of Maine and Husson University College of Business.

“I’m pleased to welcome a leader like Nicole to our treasury management team,” said Susan Giffard, Director of Treasury Management & Government Banking at Camden National Bank. “With a diverse background in banking, economic development and teaching, Nicole brings a unique perspective to our group which will be beneficial as we continue to provide customized business solutions for our customers.”

About Camden National Bank

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), founded in 1875 and headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $3.9 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complimented by 24/7 live phone support. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

