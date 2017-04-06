Camden National Bank launches 15 minute mortgage application called MortgageTouch

CAMDEN, Maine, April 6, 2017 – Camden National Bank announces MortgageTouch, a new, fast and secure digital mortgage application that makes home borrowing easier and more efficient than ever before, a first for a Maine-based bank. In as little as 15 minutes, a mortgage application can be completed with the touch of a fingertip which takes the complexity and paperwork out of the process. The new technology enhances the personalized service that Camden National Bank’s experienced mortgage specialists currently provide to customers.

Camden National Bank now offers customers a modern, quick and user-friendly mortgage application complemented by local mortgage specialists who provide expertise, experience and knowledge throughout the home borrowing journey. Customers will have the benefit of using the MortgageTouch technology, while working with the Bank’s mortgage lending team who can personally assist anyone, whether they are a first-time home buyer or a seasoned homeowner looking to refinance.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience. Buying a home for the first time or refinancing an existing home can be overwhelming,” said Greg Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Bank. “With our new MortgageTouch, the experience is simplified through secure technology that’s user-friendly and coupled with the expertise and personalized service of our knowledgeable mortgage specialists.”

The intuitive design and data connectivity allows borrowers to easily apply in 15 minutes from a desktop, tablet or mobile device while securely syncing bank statements, tax returns, payroll information and other data found in mortgage documentation. This modernized approach allows for swift verification of borrower details, lender access for quick follow-up and an overall efficient experience that speeds up the timing of loan approvals and closings.

Dufour continued, “We are thrilled to be the first Maine-based bank to introduce this digital mortgage technology. As an organization, we are constantly striving to offer the most innovative technologies for our customers while maintaining our personal approach.”

Additionally, the Bank believes in strengthening and invigorating the communities within its footprint with unique programs like Hope@Home. Every time a customer finances a new home through Camden National Bank, $100 is donated to a local homeless shelter within the new homeowners’ community. Since 2015, the Bank has donated nearly $150,000 to homeless shelters and looks forward to donating more in the years to come.

To learn more about MortgageTouch and to connect with a Camden National Bank mortgage specialist, visit CamdenNational.com.

About Camden National Bank

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), founded in 1875 and headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $3.9 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complimented by 24/7 live phone support. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

