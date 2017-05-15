Camden National Bank has donated nearly $160,000 to homeless shelters since 2015

By Christine Rossini
Posted May 15, 2017, at 10:36 a.m.

Camden National Bank’s Hope@Home Q1 2017 results are in! Since 2015, the Bank has donated nearly $160,000 to over 48 homeless shelters throughout their footprint in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In every community, the homeless need help, hope, and a chance for a better life. As a community bank, Camden National Bank is dedicated to working with local shelters and other charitable organizations whose mission is to provide vital assistance to those in need. Through the Hope@Home program, $100 is donated to a community shelter within the Bank’s footprint every time a customer finances a new home with Camden National Bank.

For more information on the initiative, please visit CamdenNational.com/hopeathome.

