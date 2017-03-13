Camden National Bank Donates Over $10,000 for High School Students to Support Teams in State Championships

CAMDEN, Maine, March 13, 2017 – As a community bank with locations across the state of Maine, giving back to local communities within our footprint is important to us. What better way to support the areas we serve than to take part in hometown high school sports that promote wellness, school spirit and community.

Over the past few weeks, Camden National Bank donated over $10,000 to provide tickets for over 2,100 high school students to attend and cheer on their boys’ and girls’ hockey and basketball teams as they competed in the state championship finals.

In Maine, the late winter high school basketball and hockey tournaments have always been a strong tradition. As an organization that’s been partnering with our communities for 142 years, we can relate to the significance of long-standing traditions.

“Our employees look forward to this tradition every year,” said Greg Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Bank. “Our banking centers across the state follow their teams during the regular season in hopes they’ll be one of the centers making a school donation. We are proud to be able to help build community spirit and provide means for students to support each other in a positive environment.”

Over 8 years ago, the concept of this campaign was developed by an employee who recognized a void for students to gain access to large school and community events. Today, Camden National Bank serves more communities across the state and our program has evolved but the purpose is still the same – help students attend the sporting events regardless of their ability to pay. Year after year, this generous support is appreciated by communities across the region, particularly the city of Lewiston.

“Lewiston is a diverse community and not all students can necessarily afford to purchase a ticket for the big hockey game,” said Shawn Chabot, Principal, Lewiston High School. “This generous donation gives all students access to attend a large community event and take part in hometown pride and school spirit regardless of their economic status.”

In the central region, Messalonskee High School, located in Oakland was buzzing with excitement as they sent both the boys and girls basketball teams to the state championship games in Bangor on March 4. The ticket donation started a chain of good deeds throughout Oakland and the surrounding area – after word spread, businesses were offering to purchase lunches for the teams and many showed their support with “good luck” signs posted in storefronts across town.

“Great partnerships develop over time and that’s what exists between RSU 18 and Camden National Bank,” said Gary Smith, Superintendent, RSU 18. “Sending both the boys and girls basketball teams to the state championships was a thrilling time for Messalonskee students and our communities. Camden National Bank joining in on the excitement and stepping up to fund student tickets is what community spirit is all about.”

In playoff season 2017, the following schools and teams, located in a community with a Camden National banking center, participated in the final playoff games and received a donation:

Portland High School, Portland (Boys Basketball Class AA)

Messalonskee High School, Oakland (Boys & Girls Basketball Class A)

Mount Desert Island High School, Bar Harbor (Boys Basketball Class B)

Winthrop High School, Winthrop (Boys Basketball Class C)

George Stevens Academy, Blue Hill (Boys Basketball Class C)

Greenville Middle/High School, Greenville (Boys Basketball Class D)

Machias Memorial High School, Machias (Boys Basketball Class D)

Brunswick High School, Brunswick (Girls Basketball Class A)

Monmouth Academy, Monmouth (Girls Basketball Class C)

Vinalhaven School, Vinalhaven (Girls Basketball Class D)

Lewiston High School, Lewiston (Boys Hockey Class A)

Falmouth High School, Falmouth (Boys & Girls Hockey Class A)

Waterville Senior High School, Waterville (Boys Hockey Class B)

York High School, York (Boys Hockey Class B)

Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn (Girls Hockey)

This is what high school sports is all about; current students, alumni, teachers and local businesses proudly coming together to support their athletes and showing their spirit as members of the community. At Camden National Bank, we are proud to take part in this tradition and help promote a strong sense of community year after year within in our footprint.

Photo caption: Camden National Bank employees present donations to teams and school representatives at Lewiston High School (first photo) and Messalonskee High School (second photo).

