Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/coffeehouse-martin-grosswendt-susanne-salem-schatz/

Come beat the winter chill with the fabulously fun music of country blues duo Martin Grosswendt and Susanne Salem-Schatz. Admission is $10 at the door. Doors open at 6:30, music begins at 7:00.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →