Camden Hills to hold Holiday Concert

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Hills Regional HS Strom Auditorium, 25 Keelson Drive, Camden, ME For more information: 2072367800; fivetowns.net/chrhs/

Camden Hills Music Department features

Holiday Concert

On Thursday, December 15 the CHRHS Bands & Choirs will be performing in their annual Holiday Concert. The concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Strom Auditorium. Groups to be featured include the Concert Band, Jazz Band, Chorale, Women’s Choir and Chamber Singers.

The concert will open with the Chorale singing the South African Greeting Song “Hlohonolotatsa,” followed by the familiar “Believe” (from Polar Express). The Choirs will be conducted by Kim Murphy and accompanied by Matt Mainster. Of special note will be the Women’s Choir rendition of the Swedish Carol “Nu ar det Jul igen” and the Chamber Singers’ performance of Ola Gjeilo’s “Evening Prayer” with Nick LeClerc playing the alto saxophone solo.

During Intermission, the student-led vocal ensembles: Fortissima and Off Beats will regale the audience with a few seasonal selections in the Wave Cafe.

The second half of the program will feature the CHRHS Jazz Band and Concert Band conducted by Nancy Rowe. The Jazz Band will be performing several jazz versions of popular holiday tunes as well as a latin-jazz flavored piece entitled “Sabor de Cuba”. Student soloists include Anna Christie on trumpet and Will Karod on tenor sax.

The Concert Band will perform a variety of holiday works including an arrangement of Greensleeves, a holiday medley as well as an African work celebrating Kwanza.

The concert will culminate with a combined holiday medley featuring all bands and choirs.

The concert will be preceded by the Empty Bowl dinner in the Wave Café from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The snow date for both evenst is Monday, December 19. Admission to the concert is a suggested donation of canned goods for the local food pantry. There will be an opportunity to buy quilt and gift basket raffle tickets, in support of the April Band/Chorus Music Festival Trip to New York City. The winning tickets will be drawn at the end of the evening. For more information, call Nancy Rowe at 236 – 7800 ext. 294.

