Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series – The Architect in the Garden

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main Street, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-230-8061; camdengardenclub.wordpress.com

The much anticipated return of Camden Garden Club’s Winter Horticulture Series at the Camden Public Library kicks off on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Picker Room. Inaugural speaker Joshua Tompkins will describe his philosophy and experience from the point of view of The Architect in the Garden and share some of his significant garden design projects with the audience.

Tompkins holds a BS in Zoology from Miami University and a Master of Landscape Architecture from the State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry. He recently established a small practice, Joshua Tompkins Landscape Architecture LLC, in Yarmouth, Maine. His work aims to uncover and celebrate the spirit of place through collaborations with clients, architects, builders, and artisans. He enjoys art history, photography, travel, collecting primitive and modern interior furnishings, coaching basketball, and spending time with his wife and eight-year-old twin daughters.

The Winter Horticulture Series is free and open to the public. Camden is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc.

