Camden Garden Club Welcomes Guest Speaker Bill Cullina of CMBG

Thursday, April 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: First Congregational Church, 55 Elm Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-230-8061; camdengardenclub.wordpress.com
Camden Club is delighted to welcome Bill Cullina, Executive Director of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, as guest speaker on Thursday, April 27, 2017. His talk entitled: Woodland Wildflowers – Jewels of the Forest, will explore the nature of these captivating and mysterious beauties, what makes them so special, and how we might establish them in our own gardens. The program will begin at 9:00 a.m. with refreshments followed by the presentation at 9:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 55 Elm Street in Camden. It is free and open to the public.
Mr. Cullina was educated at the University of Connecticut, and Hobart and William Smith College in New York and began his career as a retail greenhouse manager. He moved on to become a research aide, performing experiments and collecting data on sylvicultural practices and forest ecology. He served as a Nursery Manager of Niche Gardens in North Carolina and he is noted for his 13 years as the Nursery Director and Head Propagator at the New England Wildflower Society where he developed the largest native plant nursery in New England, producing 75,000 woody and herbaceous plants annually for garden and restoration use.
The author of five acclaimed horticultural references, Bill Cullina specializes in the photography of North American native plants and in 2011 he co-authored Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens: A People’s Garden. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the prestigious Award of Excellence for advancing the goals of National Garden Clubs of America.
Camden Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. For more information about the club and its activities visit https://camdengardenclub.wordpress.com or contact camdengardenclub100@gmail.com.
