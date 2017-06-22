Camden Garden Club 70th Annual House & Garden Tour

Thursday, July 20, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Camden Garden Club House & Garden Tour, Various Locations , Camden and Lincolnville, Maine
For more information: 207-230-8061; camdengardenclub.com
At their meeting on June 22, members of the Camden Garden Club enjoyed a sneak preview of their upcoming 70th Annual House & Garden Tour. The tour will take place on Thursday, July 20 this year, and the seven unique properties that will be open to ticket holders span a wide spectrum of styles, design and size ranging from a magnificent 21 acre estate and guest house overlooking Penobscot Bay, which incorporates every imaginable amenity, to two charming town houses with an amazing shared perennial garden. The garage of another home on the tour is likely to draw more attention than the house or garden for anyone interested in classic automobiles. Inside there is vintage Bugatti, still competing in races with the homeowner behind the wheel, an immaculate C series Porsche, a number of antique toy cars, and a large collection of motoring memorabilia. The remaining homes and gardens are just as fascinating and, with their past history of excellent weather on tour day, the club is looking forward to another excellent event.
The tour will begin at 9:30 a.m. and finish at 4:00 p.m., rain or shine, and the proceeds fund the many beautification projects undertaken by Camden Garden Club such as covering the cost of the baskets of glorious red geraniums now adorning Camden’s lampposts, the colorful annuals planted in the traffic islands on Main Street and the additional expense of water and fertilizer to keep everything blooming throughout the summer.
Anyone interested in participating as a hostess should email camdengardenclub100@gmail.com Hostesses are entitled to receive a discounted tour ticket. For more information about the tour and where to purchase tickets please visit www.camdengardenclub.com . Camden Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc. New members are always welcome.
