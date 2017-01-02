Camden Conference Talk: Refugees and Global Migration @ Vose Library

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/camden-conference-talk-do-refugees-threaten-democracy/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

** Camden Conference Community Talk on Refugees and Global Migration

** Thursday, January 12, 7pm.

Join us for Professor Paul Holman’s talk, “Do Immigrants Threaten Democracy?”.

Some 65 million people are currently displaced, more than at any other time in history. Perhaps half of them are children. As they flee from civil wars and failed states, they are seeking refuge in safer countries. This lecture will examine their impact on the democratic countries of Europe and North America. What are the opportunities? What are the threats? As a country built by immigrants, how should the United States respond?

Dr. Paul Holman is a Visiting Professor of International Relations for the University of Maine, Orono, serving concurrently as an Adjunct Professor at the Naval War College. He co-edited a number of books including the multi-volume series Fundamentals of Force Planning, and Ethnic Nationalism and Regional Conflict.

This presentation is hosted by Vose Library and is a free Community Partner event in connection with the 30th Annual Camden Conference , held February 17-19, 2017, which focuses on Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis. The 30th Anniversary Camden Conference Community Events Series is supported in part by the Maine Humanities Council. The mission of the Camden Conference is to foster informed discourse on world issues. For more information, visit www.camdenconference.org, email info@camdenconference.org, or call 207-236-1034. Free and open to the public.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →