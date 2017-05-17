Camden After-school Wilderness Program Launches

Sundog Outdoor Expeditions offers programs in white water canoeing, rock climbing, and winter backcountry touring for area middle-schoolers.

CAMDEN, MAINE – Sundog Outdoor Expeditions, a program of the Midcoast Outdoor Leadership Initiative, is accepting applications May 15th – June 15th for fall after-school canoeing and rock climbing programs for 5th-8th graders in Knox and Waldo counties.

Beginning in September, Sundog OE participants will meet twice weekly for six weeks to learn expedition skills and then put those skills to use on a culminating multi-day adventure in rock climbing, canoeing, or backcountry touring.

“Midcoast Maine offers some of the most accessible adventure spots – in the world. Within 20 minutes, you can be hiking to a summit, kayaking on the ocean, canoeing down pristine rivers, or roping up to climb a few pitches. This accessibility, paired with the best guides in the area, provides youth with a grand opportunity. We hope to introduce middle school students to exciting outdoor activities and teach skills they can use for the rest of their lives,” said Erin Jackson, Program Manager.

Throughout the school year, Sundog OE participants meet after-school twice a week for technical skill sessions taught in the field by our partners from the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, Maine Sport Outfitters, and Atlantic Climbing School. Sundog OE programs incorporate elements of Leave No Trace ethics, route navigation, meteorology, cooking and other essential skills important for safety and fun in the wilderness. Participants of this program will learn from professional guides how to navigate the wilderness safely while also being mindful of others, their impact on the functionality of a group, and the environment.

Sundog OE seasonal programs are scheduled for Fall 2017, Winter 2018 and Spring 2018. Fall sessions start Monday, September 11th and run to October 20th. The $200 program fee covers most expenses, with scholarships available for qualifying participants. For program details and application, please visit www.sundogOE.com

Fall Program enrollment is open May 15th – June 15th, 2017. Once all registrations are received, participants will be selected by lottery. Application materials and fees will be collected by August 1st 2017.

About Midcoast Outdoor Leadership Initiative (MOLI):

MOLI, founded in 2016, exposes local youth to a healthy, active, and adventurous lifestyle. MOLI describes itself as an ‘outdoor collaborative.” Unlike other organizations, which provide outdoor experiences for youth using primarily in-house resources, the MOLI model leverages existing strengths from a variety of partners in the midcoast area. Through it’s Sundog OE program, MOLI creates a dynamic and sustainable offering, without creating another stand-alone, non-profit that duplicates the educational competence and expertise already resident in the region.

Contact: Erin Jackson, erin@sundogoe.com, 207.200.1071

