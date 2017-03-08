Community

Calling All Music Lovers

By Cheri Robbins, Publicity Chair, Blue Hill Pops
Posted March 08, 2017, at 1:56 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bagaduce Music Lending Library, 5 Music Library Lande, Blue Hill, ME

For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library is making preparations and looking forward to the move to our new location so it’s time to clean out the barn! We cannot take all the ‘sale’ music with us to our new Library so we hope some of our treasures can find a new home with you!

Bring a box and fill it with FREE music, March 25, April 29 and/or May 6 from 10:00am-2:00pm at our current location at 5 Music Library Lane.

