Calling All History Enthusiasts!

If you would like to experience the 18th Century firsthand – we invite you to join His Majesty’s forces and others who remained loyal to the Crown.

We are looking for new recruits who want to represent British, mostly Scottish forces – soldiers as well as civilians – and so-called Hessian Ansbach-Bayreuth and Braunschweig (Brunswick) forces who were allied with the British. If you are interested in the exciting hobby of researching how people lived over 200 years ago, we would be happy to hear from you.

For more information about the 74th Highlanders, home unit at Fort George, e-mail:

Bill Siebert, Quartermaster: Wsiebert54@aol.com

For more information about establishing a “Hessian” home unit, e-mail:

Anette Ruppel Rodrigues: anette.rodrigues@maine.edu

This year, we are showing life at Fort George in Castine as it would have been like between 1779 and 1783 at a garrison weekend without battle scenario at our event:

“1779 – 1783 Fort George – Protected by the Crown”

September 9 & 10, 2017 in Castine, Maine

For more information on the upcoming events, find us on facebook- “Friends of Castine Fortifications”

