Outdoors

Calling All Artists: Paint the Peak Weekend

Suzanne Brewer Painting Swamp Maples
Marsha Donahue | BDN
Fall on the Park Road
Marsha Donahue | BDN
By Marsha Donahue, Katahdin Region
Posted Oct. 01, 2016, at 11:16 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: North Light Gallery, 256 Penobscot Ave, Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 207-723-4414; artnorthlight.com

Come to the Katahdin region Columbus Day Weekend, Saturday-Monday, and join other artists to paint peak foliage. The colors are promising to be beautiful this year so we invite you to paint together, using North Light Gallery as base camp. We have photos and maps of 25 different views to get you started, plus you might find a group or a partner to paint with. North Light Gallery will serve refreshments all weekend and the public is welcome, as always.

