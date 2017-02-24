CALL TO ARTISTS

Senior College at Belfast invites all Maine artists, 50 and older, amateur and professional, to participate in the 2017 Festival of Art to be held at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast, June 1–4, 2017.

All media accepted except video and instillation art. (Some size restrictions

may apply.)

Registration period for artists is March 1 thru 31

(Art work to be delivered on Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

A registration form and information sheet may be requested at seniorcollegefestivalofart@gmail.com, or leave a message at 338-8033.

Artists will have an opportunity to sell their work if they wish.

