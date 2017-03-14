Call to Artists

Lighthouse Arts Center in Bucksport invites artists to submit entries for our upcoming juried show Celebrating Earth Day and the World We Live In opening April 22nd and running through May 20th. Work in all mediums will be reviewed. The theme of the show is environment, connection to the natural world, or environmental science as we celebrate Earth Day and a day of solidarity with the March for Science. If interested please fill out the application under Gallery/ Opportunities link on our website www.LighthouseartsCenter.com. Selection will be based upon the series of images submitted by each artist. A brief artist statement is optional. Selected artists will have their work featured in the exhibition and online. Deadline for submissions is April 1st, 2017. Artists will be notified of decision by April 8th, 2017, and drop off of work will be no later then April 15th at designated times.

