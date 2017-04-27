CALL FOR PLEIN AIR ARTISTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 4th ANNUAL WET PAINT ON THE WESKEAG! EVENT

[S. Thomaston, ME] — The Kelpie Gallery announces a call for artist submissions for Wet Paint on the Weskeag!, the fourth annual juried Wet Paint benefit auction for the Georges River Land Trust. During the weekend of the event, selected artists will paint en plein air on properties protected by the Land Trust. Artists will create works on Friday, August 11 or Saturday, August 12, which will then be previewed at the gallery on Sunday, August 13 during a cocktail reception and auctioned off that evening. Proceeds from artwork sold will be split 50/50 with the artists and the Georges River Land Trust.

For the past 3 years, artists have painted along the Weskeag River and Marsh to create the works for this event. Through the Land Trust’s “Bridging 2 Rivers” initiative, over 1,000 acres of land between the Weskeag and Georges Rivers are now protected, and this year the artists are invited to explore more of these areas. The completed works will be on display at The Kelpie Gallery during the cocktail reception and preview on August 13, and auctioned off live starting at 5 pm.

Interested artists are invited to submit by email (gallery@TheKelpieGallery.com) two images of original plein air paintings in any medium for juried consideration to participate in this year’s Wet Paint on the Weskeag! Please include at least one in the medium that will be used for the event. All entries must arrive by the deadline of Monday, May 15th. Application information and details can be found online at TheKelpieGallery.com. Please call 207-691-0392 or 207-691-3416, or email gallery@TheKelpieGallery.com with questions or for more information.

