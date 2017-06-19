Call for Entries for “The Garden Show” Art Show

Monday, July 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, is calling for artists to participate in “The Garden Show” art show, running from July 28th through August 13th.
This show will depict midcoast’s most beautiful blossoms and gardens, so submitted works should be in keeping with that theme. Each submitted work must be an original creation, and all mediums will be considered, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, photographs, sculpture, and wood block prints. All work must be ready for hanging or displaying (framed or painted edges, wired for hanging.) Pedestals are available for 3-dimensional work.
Several artists will be selected to present up to 5 works at the show. To enter, submit up to 5 works in jpg form via email to: will@kefauverstudio.com. Deadline for submission is Monday, July 10th.
The artist may price the work as he/she likes, but the work should be priced reasonably for sale. No NFS works will be accepted. All sales and sales taxes will be handled by the Gallery, as will shipping, if necessary. In the event of a sale, the artist may, but isn’t required to, replace the work sold.
This is the shortest show in duration of the 2017 season, and so publicity will be maximized. The show will be advertised through press releases and advertisements in the local papers. This show will overlap the Bristol Road Galleries event “Garden Party Invitational” on July 29th. Visitors to that event will also be directed into the gallery to view “The Garden Show” work. Additionally, the event will be posted on the Kefauver Studio & Gallery website, and will appear in the Lincoln County Summer Seasons Activities Guide and the Maine Studio + Gallery Guide website.
An Artists’ Reception, open to the public, will be held on opening day, Friday, July 28th, from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery will be placing other calls to artists to participate in future shows for the 2017 season. Dates and terms for submission will be announced at a later date for these shows:
“Rock ‘n’ Wave”: August 18th — September 10th
“Monhegan Days”: September 15th — October 9th
“The 6” x 6” Show”: October 13th — November 12th
“The Little Holiday Show”: November 17th – January 2nd
For questions about “The Garden Show” show or for information on how to submit your work, please contact Will Kefauver at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com. The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily.
