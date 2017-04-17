Call for Entries for the “A Taste of the Peninsula” Art Show

Monday, May 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, is calling for artists to participate in the “A Taste of the Peninsula” show, running from May 26th through June 25th.
The theme is the food, restaurants, vistas, and all things tasty about the Pemaquid Peninsula, so submitted works should be in keeping with that theme. Each submitted work must be an original creation, and all mediums will be considered, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, photographs, sculpture, and wood block prints. All work must be ready for hanging or displaying (framed or painted edges, wired for hanging.) Pedestals are available for 3-dimensional work.
Several artists will be selected to present up to 5 works at the show. To enter, submit up to 5 works in jpg form via email to: will@kefauverstudio.com. Deadline for submission is Monday, May 8th.
The artist may price the work as he/she likes, but the work should be priced reasonably for sale. No NFS works will be accepted. All sales and sales taxes will be handled by the Gallery, as will shipping, if necessary. In the event of a sale, the artist may, but isn’t required to, replace the work sold.
The show will be advertised through press releases and advertisements in the local papers, and will overlap the Twin Villages ArtWalk on June 16th. Additionally, the event will be posted on the Kefauver Studio & Gallery website, and will appear in the Lincoln County Summer Seasons Activities Guide and the Maine Studio + Gallery Guide website. An Artists’ Reception, open to the public, will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm.
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery will be placing other calls to artists to participate in future shows for the 2017 season. Dates and terms for submission will be announced at a later date for these shows:
“The Boat Show”: June 30th — July 23rd
“The Garden Show”: July 28th – August 13th
“Rock ‘n’ Wave”: August 18th — September 10th
“Monhegan Days”: September 15th — October 9th
“The 6” x 6” Show”: October 13th — November 12th
“The Little Holiday Show”: November 17th – January 2nd
For questions about the “A Taste of the Peninsula” show or for information on how to submit your work, please contact Will Kefauver at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com . The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily.
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery looks forward to working with local artists on this first show of 2017!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →