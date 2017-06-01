Call for Entries: Art Show at the Pittsfield Public Library during the Central Maine Egg Festival

By Lyn Smith
Posted June 01, 2017, at 2:45 p.m.

The Pittsfield Public Library will be hosting its seventh annual art show during the Central Maine Egg Festival. The art works – including painting, drawing, printmaking, fiber, sculpture, photography, and digital art – will be displayed throughout the library on Monday, July 10 through Saturday, July 15. Over two dozen local artists and members of the Valley Arts Alliance exhibited in the show last year. Many people enjoyed meeting the artists at the reception hosted by the Friends of the Library.

Artists are invited to submit artworks for the show. Due to limited space, two items per artist will be accepted and 16 x 20 is the largest framed piece we can exhibit. We will be accepting digital photos of all submissions by email to the library (lsmith@pittsfield.lib.me.us). The submission deadline is Thursday June 29. Artists will be notified by Monday, July 3 if their submission will be exhibited. Set up for the art show will be Monday morning, July 10. The Friends of the Library will host an artist’s reception on Tuesday, July 11 from 3:00 – 5:00. The show will run through Saturday, July 15. Art work can be picked up after the show on Monday, July 17.

For more information, call the library at 487-5880.

