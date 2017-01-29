Call for Artists, Paint for Preservation 2017 Cape Elizabeth Land Trust

Friday, March 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Paint for Preservation Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, 330 Ocean House Rd, Cape Elizabeth, Maine For more information: 207-767-6054; capelandtrust.org

The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust (CELT) is accepting artist submissions for Paint for Preservation 2017, the organization’s 10th Annual juried Wet Paint Auction and one of Maine’s premiere art auction events. Artist entries will be juried by Kelley Lehr and John Danos, new owners of Greenhut Galleries, and gallery founder Peggy Greenhut Golden.

Interested artists are invited to submit two images of original plein-air paintings in any medium for juried consideration. Visit www.capelandtrust.org under Paint for Preservation 2017 Call for Artists for complete information. The deadline for artists’ submissions is Friday, March 24.

The Wet Paint Auction will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →