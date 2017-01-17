Caleb Johnson Relocates to Downtown Portland: Maine-based architecture firm also developing residential building and restaurant venue in Portland’s East End.

Caleb Johnson, a Biddeford architecture firm best known for designing high-end coastal residences, is relocating to 110 Exchange Street in Portland’s Old Port.

Caleb Johnson, has played a vital role in the revitalization effort in Biddeford and will continue to develop there as part of that commitment. Several of Biddeford’s most important and historic “Main Street” buildings, owned in whole or partnerships, are in planning for immediate redevelopment.

The move to Portland was made to centralize operations of the company, which sees the majority of its clients originate from the greater Portland area, and to be closer to its custom cabinetry and mill shop at Fort Andross in Brunswick.

“After building our business in Biddeford, we feel it is a natural move for us to relocate to Portland. Our growth dictated a move to a larger studio, and Portland was an obvious solution. It allows us to be closer to many of our thirty design and construction staff, colleagues, supportive services and clients,” said Shannon Richards, of Caleb Johnson, Hay Runner, and Woodhull. “We feel we can do more for Biddeford by moving to Portland at this point. Our commitment to the growth and development of a revitalized and re-envisioned city only grows along with our company.”

Caleb Johnson, along with its parent company, Hay Runner, and partnering construction company, Woodhull, is also in the process of developing 17 residences and a restaurant venue at the corner of Congress Street and Washington Avenue, on Portland’s popular East End. The Hay Runner Block is poised to be an architecturally significant building anchoring the nexus of three thriving neighborhoods in Portland. Each residence will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city and its waterways, a curated wall of art in the lobby, and quality Maine-made materials.

Caleb Johnson has been designing and building homes since 2003, and is known best for residences that are beautifully attuned to the southern Maine landscape, impeccably crafted of natural materials, and highly practical for today’s lifestyles. Founder Caleb Johnson, a licensed architect, has developed a unified design and construction model out of a passion to see the creative vision fully and accurately executed—the shared dream of the client and designer—through the building phase.

